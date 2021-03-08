AKA set for for lobola indaba

Johannesburg – After dating a few celebrities including Bonang Matheba and his baby mama DJ Zinhle, AKA has finally found the queen of his heart.

Sunday World has it on good authority that the controversial rapper will pay lobola for his sweetheart, Nelli Tembe, at the end of the month.

AKA said: “Unfortunately I cannot talk about that because it is not culturally appropriate as each family has their own ways of doing things traditionally.”

Last month AKA, real name Kiernan Jarryd Forbes, broke the internet when he posted a picture of Nelli showing off a gorgeous engagement ring.

Sources close to the couple say AKA has sent a letter to the Tembes to ask for Nellie’s hand in marriage and has informed them that he will send a delegation to visit the family.

“It is not clear whether AKA’s mother – who was very close to Zinhle – is in support of the new developments,” a source close to the couple said.

The couple is also said to have signed a deal to shoot a reality show to showcase their young love.

According to another source, the couple met in Thailand when both were on vacation.

The source said that the two families are in talks to conclude dates for the negotiations.

“According to insiders, the fathers get along because they know each other in business circles,” shared the source.

According to the source, AKA is happy with Nelli and he wants to spend the rest of his life with her.

“They have a lot in common and love each naturally, he doesn’t have to try around her.

“When he’s with her, he becomes the best version of himself because she is easy to get along with. They get along, they’re friends.

“He is protective of her and genuinely cares about her.

“It is such a beautiful thing to witness,” the source said.

Another source shared that AKA is naturally a caring man who is loving, but Nelli has made him even softer.

“AKA was brought up very well and it shows in his manners and how he treats women around him, as well as how he is with his daughter.

“Don’t be fooled by the ego, that guy is naturally a nice guy and Nelli and his daughter get along and relate. This is one of the reasons why Kenan loves her,” added the source.

