AKA’s and Anele’s toxic relationship hits Bonang, Sho Madjozi

Johannesburg – Famed musician Sho Madjodzi and media personality Bonang “Queen B” Matheba have been dragged into the unfolding saga of the toxic relationship between AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe.

This paper can reveal that Tembe was embroiled in an exchange of unpleasant messages with Sho Majodzi and Matheba over late-night calls and private- part selfies.

The explosive details were leaked by AKA and Anele’s acquaintances, who have been exposing the couple’s toxic relationship.

The acquaintances, who did not want to be named for fear of victimisation, said Anele sent Sho Madjozi a WhatsApp message in October last year after accusing her of phoning the award-winning rapper in the middle of the night when they were sleeping.

Also read: Anele’s father rejects AKA’s claim and hires a private eye

The deep throat said Sho Madjozi, who is also known as Maya, had apparently phoned AKA to discuss the music video they were supposed to shoot for their collaboration single titled Casino.

The mole said because of that WhatsApp message, Sho Madjozi pulled out of the shoot, resulting in AKA suffering financial loss.

Have you read: AKA pulls out of 2021 Joburg Day festivities after toxic relationship exposed

“Drama started when Madjozi was out at a nightclub in Kenya and heard their song play. Out of excitement and surprise, as she was not expecting their song to have reached Kenya’s finest DJs, she called AKA to make him listen to how the crowd was responding to their work. Little did she know that AKA’s fiancée Nelly did not take the call well,” said the tipster.

It is alleged that two days later, she sent a message to Sho Madjozi’s manager, Shawn Nkuna, and asked him to forward it to Sho Madjozi.

Have you read: How the Zulu royal blood runs in the Tembe household

The message reads: “From my understanding Kiernan and Maya work together, which is strictly business … so what I would like to know is why the f***t was she calling my man at 1am in the morning, and what was so urgent. In fact, I would like her to [send me a] message and explain her story.”

A source close to Sho Madjozi said she felt insulted over the drama.

“She was angry that Anele was treating her like a loose woman who was after her man.”

Another source said Anele sent Matheba a picture of her private parts in October, bragging they were tighter than hers.

This she did after Bonang texted AKA and warned him to stop talking about her.

The source said Matheba had read an old article in which AKA was talking about her and had mistakenly thought it was written after they broken up.

Anele suspected Matheba still had feelings for her man and retaliated by sending her a picture of her private parts.

You may also be interested in: Bonang sees red after Youtuber’s Rea Gopane’s comments

An angry Matheba unleashed her lawyers, who wrote a letter warning Tembe to stop harassing their client.

Matheba and Sho Madjozi were not available for comment at the time of going to print.

Also read: Watch: Inside AKA and Anele’s toxic relationship

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Authors



Ngwako Malatji,



Theo Nyhaba