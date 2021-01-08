E-edition
All amateur football suspended in face of rising COVID-19 infections

By SUNDAY WORLD
SOWETO, SOUTH AFRICA: 31 December 2004, The Mapetla soccer field during the MTN Godfrey Moloi Goodwill Games between Mapetla and White City at Mapetla Sports Complex in Soweto, South Africa. Photo Credit : © Gallo Images

Johannesburg – The South African Football Association (SAFA) has suspended, with immediate effect, all non-professional football in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 infections.

SAFA said in a statement, the suspension includes training sessions, courses, workshops and all matches.

The matter will be reviewed by 31 January 2021 when the Association will make further risk assessments and advice.


“This extraordinary step is taken in the interest of safety of players, technical staff, administrators, match officials, the media and all other personnel involved in the organisation and staging of matches and other football events,” SAFA further said.

According to SAFA, professional football will continue under the measures already being implemented by a Special Member, the National Soccer League.

“This must however be done in compliance with the applicable protocols of Government’s Risk Adjusted Strategy of the Disaster Management Act with respect to the curfew and closure of venues and as it is further explained in the Directives issues by the Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture. Please stay safe, sanitise or wash your hands, wear a mask and keep a safe social distance,” SAFA concluded.

