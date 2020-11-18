Almost 3000 new COVID-19 cases while Pfizer fights for emergency use of vaccine

COVID-19 new cases have shot up to almost 3000 cases in the last 24 hours.

A new total of 2 888 cases were reported today, said Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. This brings the cumulative number to 757 144.

One hundred and twenty-three people have also been reported to have died from the disease since the last report.

Eastern Cape is the epicentre with 11 2018 cases reported in the province, followed by the Free State with a total of 58 567.

In total, 20 556 people have sadly succumbed to the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Recoveries stand at 701 534 which translates to a recovery rate of 92.6%.

It’s also been reported that pharmaceutical company, Pfizer, will ask the Food and Drug Administration to authorize emergency use of their vaccine after clinical trial data found the vaccine to be more than 90% effective.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom