Breaking News

Almost 600 COVID-19 patients die as SA records the highest number of deaths

By Ngwako Malatji
Blood sample with respiratory coronavirus positive

South Africa has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 related deaths since the outbreak of the disease in March this year.

This after 572 COVID-19 patients lost their lives to the disease, bringing the total number of  national deaths from 5 368 to 5 940, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday July 22.

Mkhize also said 13 150 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 24 hour cycle, shooting the number of national cases from 381 798 to 394 948.


He also said the recovery rate has increased by four percent from yesterday after 229 175 patients from 394 948 beat the disease. This translates to a recovery rate of  58 percent.

