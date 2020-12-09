Amajita knocked out of the Cosafa Under-20 Championship

Johannesburg – Amajita have been eliminated from the Cosafa Under-20 Championship after a goalless draw with Mozambique at the Wolfson stadium on Tuesday, dealing a shattering blow to their Mauritania 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Youth Championship dream.

It was a do-or-die encounter for Amajita who needed to secure an outright win against the Mambas in order to go top of group A and advance to the semi-finals but it was not meant to be as coach Helman Mkhalele’s charges were denied by the goalpost on a number of times as well as a solid Mozambique defence.

Amajita were unbeaten in the competition finishing second in group A with five points, two points behind the leaders Mozambique. Hopes of the best runner-up were teared down as wins against bottom placed teams in group A and B were discarded as part of COSAFA rules.

Amajita coach Helman Mkhalele expressed his disappointment with the results but also gave credit to his team for the brave fight.

“We fought, created a number of chances with some cleared off the goal-line but it was just not meant to be. However, I am proud of the boys and how they fought.

“It is a hard lesson but life goes on and we will learn from this experience,’’ said a sombre Mkhalele.

– Safa.net

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD