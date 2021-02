Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs’ winless streak in the league continued when they laboured to a 1-1 draw against a rather subdued Super- Sport United at FNB Stadium yesterday.

The last time they drew was when they held Baroka to the same scoreline at the end of last month, followed by a 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates, then another 2-1 indicted by Amazulu last Wednesday.

This means Amakhosi have played their last four matches without a win, taking into consideration being booted out of the Nedbank Cup by lowly first division side Richards Bay United.

Against SuperSport, coach Gavin Hunt saw his formative 3-5-2 of packing the midfield bringing some respectability to their play as they were more physical, boasted a high work rate and kept possession.

Reeve Frosler put the home side in the lead before the break. Matsatsantsa found it difficult to penetrate and go past the Chiefs defence, however, it was a different scenario all together when the visitors fought back in the second stanza.

SuperSport were rewarded with a penalty when Thamsanqa Gabuza was infringed inside the box.

Referee Victor Hlungwane pointed to the penalty spot and SuperSport’s leading scorer with 12 goals converted the spot kick to level ma ers and for the two sides to share the spoils.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo