Amakhosi kings of 101st Soweto derby

In a historical rivalry that spans over 51 years since the formation of Kaizer Chiefs in 1970, the Soweto derby saw Orlando Pirates come second best after losing 2-1 to the visiting Amakhosi in their DStv Premiership face-off at Orlando Stadium yesterday.

Orlando Stadium, the home of the Buccaneers, has witnessed intriguing showdowns in the past, no wonder this season’s clash at the venue, popularly known as the “Slaughterhouse”, witnessed a protest by the National Football Supporters Association, supported by the players’ union, Safpu, as they called for the opening of turnstiles for fans.

It has been 23 months since supporters were allowed to attend matches at stadiums nationwide due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The protest also marked two years since the first coronavirus case was detected and the country went into a national lockdown two weeks later. Amakhosi’s centre-back, Njabulo Ngcobo, made his Soweto Derby debut and third successive appearance since their 1-0 win against Baroka last month.

The match that marked the 101st league meeting between the Soweto giants had Amakhosi opening their account via Reeve Frosler’s pouncing strike after an exchange between Khama Billiat before he was forced to quit due to hamstring injury, with a final pass coming from skipper Bernard Parker. Thereafter it was Pirates who went hard in search of an equaliser and were nearly rewarded when, 20 minutes after the opening goal, Kwame Peprah was caught offside.

The same Peprah redeemed himself by clinching the equaliser 40 minutes from the opener by catching keeper Brendon Petersen at close range following a Thabang Monare through the pass. Chiefs took the lead for the second time when Erick Mathoho’s lightning header blinded Pirates keeper Siyabonga Mpontshane for the winner, with all the action coming from a corner kick well-taken by Keagan Dolly.

Chiefs have dominated the derby and from the past 100 duels, the Glamour Boys have earned the bragging rights 41 times, but in the past few seasons, their fans have, rightfully so, been a disgruntled lot because of their trophyless cabinet over the last seven years.

The Sea Robbers have been victorious 23 times and 36 matches ended in a stalemate. Other PSL result: Baroka 1, TS Galaxy 0.

For the latest sports news from Sunday World, click here.

