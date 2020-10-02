E-edition
AmaZulu FC ownership changes hands

By Xolile Mtshazo

PSL club AmaZulu has entered into an agreement with Zungu Investment Company (Zico) in which the business entity takes full ownership of the Durban, KwaZulu-Natal-based outfit.

This was announced in a statement by chairman and owner Patrick Sokhela, who said the acquisition will be effective upon the approval by the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and other “pertinent authorities and constituencies”.

AmaZulu is the oldest club in the PSL’s DStv Premiership, with a history that spans over 88-years and outgoing owner Sokhela said it was time to hand over the reins following an over a decade long tenure as the club owner.


“I have been the owner and chairman of the AmaZulu for the past 16-years, and the time has come for me to pass the banner to a new owner. I believe the new owner will continue to grow the club in both status and stature as I have endeavored to do,” read Sokhela’s statement in part.

Sokhela expressed his confidence in Zico chairman Sandile Zungu. “I cannot think of anyone better than Sandile Zungu to step into my shoes and continue the great legacy of this club”.

Zungu is the founder and chairman of Zico and was born and raised in a family that supported AmaZulu in Umlazi township.  He is touted as a man who recognises the values of keeping the club in the province of KwaZulu-Natal.

He is passionate about AmaZulu and is committed to carry the club into its most successful decade in its history as it approaches its centenary year.

Zungu said he was thankful to Sokhela, the players, technical and administrative teams, and sponsors that have led and contributed to the growth and success of AmaZulu to date.

“We can only grow from strength to strength,” said Zungu.

