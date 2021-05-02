AmaZulu now rule the Zulu nation kingdom

Johannesburg – AmaZulu are cruising and the Durban derby was the perfect setting for them to storm into the top position on the DStv Premiership log after outmaneuvering Golden Arrows 1-0 at Sugar Ray Xulu Stadium yesterday.

Coach Benni McCarthy, a man touted to join Bafana Bafana as head coach, has been the brains behind the rise of Usuthu, equally the deposing of Mamelodi Sundowns at the summit since the PSL defending champions occupied the spot mid-season.

The early exchanges of the encounter spoke volumes about the eagerness of both sides to walk away with maximum points, but it was AmaZulu’s resilience, with their quick counter-attacks that paid off for the new log leaders with 50 points.

It was the joint eff orts and skills of the midfield duo – Thabo Qalinge and Luvuyo Memela – and striker Lehlohonolo Majoro, who were given free rein on the flanks, that led to the visitors opening their account, although it came after a long time due to several missed chances.

With the clock ticking into one minute on referee Phillip Tinyani’s optional time, Augustine Mulenga set up Memela, whose left -foot shot beat Arrows man between the sticks, Sifiso Mlungwana, as he watched the ball roll past his left side.

The opening stanza undoubtedly belonged to the McCarthy’s boys simply because of their determination to get an early goal to unsettle whatever game plan the opposition coach Mandla Ncikazi had.

In trying to get the equaliser, Arrows protested for handballs in a space of five minutes, but their rowdiness fell on Tinyani’s deaf ears.

In the end, Amazulu reigned supreme after dashing Abafana Bes’thende’s hopes, their late efforts and surges for an equaliser and winner, so as to earn them the bragging rights of being the kings of the Zulu kingdom.

Other PSL results:

TS Galaxy 1-0 CT City

Chippa Utd 1-0 Stellenbosch

Celtic 2-2 Chiefs

