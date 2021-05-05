ANC at war: Magashule ‘suspends’ Ramaphosa

Johannesburg – The tit for tat for the battle for the soul of the ANC took a dramatic turn on Wednesday night when suspended secretary general Ace Magashule retaliated by suspending the ruling party’s president, Cyril Ramaphosa.

Magashule was suspended by the ANC early in the day. The ANC’s National Executive Committee (NEC) last month resolved its members who have been criminally charged over serious crimes should step aside in 30 days, or face suspension.

Magashule and other leaders did not step aside in the stipulated period, which prompted the ANC’s top brass to wield the axe.

In a letter penned on Monday by Magashule’s deputy, Jessie Duarte, the ANC told Magashule that we was suspended and that he cannot speak on behalf of the party until his criminal case has been finalised.

“On 3 May 2021, the NWC (National Working Committee), acting in terms of rule 25.70 read with rule 13.8 instructed that letters be written to all affected members, including yourself to inform them that it has decided that their temporary suspension would be in the best interest of the organisation,” Duarte’s letter reads in part. “Accordingly, on the authority of the NWC, you’re hereby temporarily suspended with effect from 3 May until the final outcome of your court proceedings.”

Magashule was last year arrested in connection with the Free State R255 million Asbestos audit project, which happened at the time he was premier in that province. He faces more than 20 counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

It later emerged that Magashule had decided to suspend Ramaphosa. He said he was using his powers as secretary general to “summarily” suspend Ramaphosa “in full compliance with the relevant conference resolutions.”

In a statement, ANC’s spokesperson Pule Mabe said the ANC notes the letter written by Magashule to Ramaphosa.

“The decisions of the National Executive Committee and National Working Committee stand. The NEC will be meeting over the weekend and will accordingly respond to the Secretary General. NEC requests that the Secretary General respect the decisions of the NEC and subject himself to the discipline of the organization,” said Mabe.

