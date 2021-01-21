ANC defers Magashule hot potato

Johannesburg – The ANC has postponed what could have been a heated meeting of its national executive committee, amid fears that the gathering could have diverted attention from preparations for the state of the nation address and budget speech.

Sunday World understands that the NEC meeting was postponed twice due to concerns that it could have degenerated into a fierce fight between supporters of President Cyril Ramaphosa and the organisation’s secretary general, Ace Magashule over calls for the latter to step aside.

The much-anticipated gathering was pencilled for today, before the lekgotla – which is attended by the party’s allies Cosatu and SACP – sits from tomorrow until Monday.

However, the meeting was postponed to Tuesday.

The governing party has since indicated the ordinary NEC meeting would now take place from 13 to Valentine’s Day, 14 February.

The top six officials of the ANC were expected to meet before the meeting to finilise the guidelines under which members of the party must step aside when criminally charged or facing serious allegations of wrongdoing.

“The NEC virtual Lekgotla will bring together alliance partners, and ANC deployees in national, provincial and local sphere government as well as strategic sectors in society, including business, civil society, and traditional leaders,” the statement reads.

The Lekgotla, which was taking place shortly after the January 8 Statement, would focus on four key priorities identified by the ANC for this year including the fight against Covid-19, economic recovery and reconstruction; local government and service delivery and the African agenda and a better world.

