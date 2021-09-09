ANC dismisses Carl Niehaus from party

Johannesburg- Carl Niehaus has been dismissed as an employee of the African National Congress (ANC).

Following Niehaus’ threats to file criminal charges against the party’s top six governance for non-payment and UIF, the ANC has condemned his recent acts, stating in his letter of dismissal that the party does not agree with his view and will therefore challenge that contention in any appropriate forum.

He has -however- been granted entitlement to his views as expressed in his response to the allegations.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe says if Niehaus wants to speak to the party, he should do so thorough his lawyers.

“If comrade Carl wants to meet with the ANC, he will meet with us through his legal team. Where we are now, he is dismissed in the employ of the ANC,” Mabe said.

ANC says they warned Niehaus of his public pronouncements and conduct undermining the party and he nonetheless persisted.

To its defence the ANC stated in the letter that he refused to comply with his employment agreement and to conduct himself accordingly as member and employee of the ANC.

This is after he was issued written warnings on 12 October 2020 and 19 January 2021.

The letter stated that Niehaus brought his employer, the ANC, to disrepute and tarnished its image.

“Your recent “Urgent Media Alert” distributed on social media yesterday wherein you informed the public of your intent to lay criminal charges of theft, fraud, corruption and various statutory charges against the National Office Bearers of the ANC and your employer, the ANC; inviting the media to witness the charges being laid at the Johannesburg Police Station and thereafter promising to address the media are deliberate acts of misconduct and malice”

Niehaus was given 7 working days to appeal his dismissal, however, since his representatives have not given his employer any reason whatsoever to reconsider as a result.

“You can collect your personal belongings from ANC security at Luthuli House tomorrow between 10h00 and 11h00.”

My letter of reply to the threat of @MY to dismiss me from my employment with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/1X92oWX5h6 — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) September 9, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Nompilo Zulu