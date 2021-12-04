ANC heavyweight to be arrested for corruption

Johannesburg – Flamboyant former Gauteng MEC for health Brian Hlongwa who is also an influential ANC leader will on Tuesday be formally charged for fraud corruption.

It is understood that the embattled ANC politician will be served with an indictment tomorrow (Monday) by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

In 2018, Hlongwa stepped down as ANC chief whip in the Gauteng legislature after he was implicated along with other officials in a report by the Special Investigative Unit into corrupt activities involving tenders estimated at R1.2-billion during his tenure as health MEC.

Hlongwa is expected to make his first appearance at the Palm Ridge specialised commercial crimes court.

Hlongwa yesterday sounded shocked when he heard that he had to appear in court on Tuesday.

“I don’t know anything about this. It’s very tragic to learn from the media about such; and what kind of justice is this, where you only learn from the media. I am sad, as you know this thing has been running for more than 10 years.

“I have kids who always ask me questions and even in streets people keep on saying, this one is corrupt. I am really sad and tired of this. Justice delayed is justice denied. I need to protect my kids from this as it is not good for them. I said what I have said, and it is what it is,” said Hlongwa.

He said he was currently not employed and was volunteering at the ANC OR Tambo School of Leadership as he stressed how this matter of the R1.2–billion was “really frustrating” him.

Sunday World has it on good authority that the charges are related to the case in which a string of his former subordinates face corruption charges.



They include former head of department Sybil Ngcobo who was Hlongwa’s accounting officer during his tenure as Health MEC, who is also charged with fraud, corruption, money laundering and contravention of Public Finance Management Act (PFMA).

Others include former chief director of Information and Communications Technology Mmakgosi Mosupi, former director of Supply Chain Management Valdis Romaano as well as former deputy director general and head of Executive Support Programme Manager Obakeng Mookeletsi.

NPA’s spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane declined to comment.

