ANC loses Ekurhuleni to DA, on the ropes in Joburg

Johannesburg – The DA caused a major upset Ekurhuleni, ousting Mzwandile Masina as mayor.

The DA’s Tania Campbell is now the new boss of Africa’s manufacturing hub.

The ANC is also set to lose the City of Johannesbug to the DA.

The DA’s Vasco da Gama was elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg with 147 votes against the 118 votes that went to ANC candidate Eunice Mgcina. This is da Gama’s second stint as speaker.

In the City of Ekurhuleni, the country’s manufacturing hub the DA’s Raymond Dhlamini was elected speaker 116 votes – the ANC candidate Dorothy Mlambo fell short, garnering just 104 votes

The voting patterns in the two cities show that the EFF and Action SA put their lot with the DA.

The ANC suffered major losses in the two cities in this years local government polls. Having amassed 49% of the votes in 2016 in Ekurhuleni, the ANC could only get 38.19% this time around.

The DA’s support also decreased in the metro which house OR Tambo Internal Airport, losing 12 seats largely due to the emergence of Herman Mashaba’s Action SA.

In the City of Johannesburg, got 91 seats, a decline of 121 seats it got in 2016.

The DA has 71, shedding off 33 seats from 2016 when it held 104.

The biggest winner in the City of Gold was ActionSA, with the party securing 44 seats.

Masina took to his Twitter account to congratulate the incoming mayor:

Congratulations to the newly elected Exec. Mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni Cllr Tania Campbell. As an outgoing Mayor we are committed to a peaceful transition of power. Thank you to @MYANC & our coalition partners for the opportunity to serve the city these past 5 years.Asbonge!

