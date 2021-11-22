VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
E-edition
Subscribe
VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Breaking News

ANC loses Ekurhuleni to DA, on the ropes in Joburg

By Kabelo Khumalo
Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina

Johannesburg – The DA caused a major upset Ekurhuleni, ousting Mzwandile Masina as mayor.

The DA’s Tania Campbell is now the new boss of Africa’s manufacturing hub.

The ANC is also set to lose the City of Johannesbug to the DA.

The DA’s  Vasco da Gama was elected speaker of the City of Johannesburg with 147 votes against the 118 votes that went to ANC candidate Eunice Mgcina.  This is da Gama’s second stint as speaker.

In the City of Ekurhuleni, the country’s manufacturing hub the DA’s Raymond Dhlamini was elected speaker 116 votes – the ANC candidate Dorothy Mlambo fell short, garnering just 104 votes

The voting patterns in the two cities show that the EFF and Action SA put their lot with the DA.

The ANC suffered major losses in the two cities in this years local government polls.  Having amassed 49% of the votes in 2016 in Ekurhuleni, the ANC could only get 38.19% this time around.

The DA’s support also decreased in the metro which house OR Tambo Internal Airport, losing 12 seats largely due to the emergence of Herman Mashaba’s Action SA.

In the City of Johannesburg, got  91 seats, a decline of 121 seats it got in 2016.

The DA has 71, shedding off 33 seats from 2016 when it held 104.

The biggest winner in the City of Gold was ActionSA, with the party securing 44 seats.

Masina took to his Twitter account to congratulate the incoming mayor:

 

 

For more political news and views from this week’s paper, click here. 

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author

Latest News

Most Read Posts

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Sunday World Notifications Would you like to receive notifications on latest updates? No Yes