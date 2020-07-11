ANC mourns another member killed by COVID

The ANC in Ekurhuleni has today paid tribute to Molwedi “Viva” Mokoena, who succumbed to COVID-19 complications.

Mokoena, a former secretary of the ANC in the region, was a strategic advisor in the office of the city manager of the metro at the time of his death.

“The ANC in Ekurhuleni region solemnly dips its flags at half-mast and further affirms that a big tree has fallen indeed,” the party said in a statement.

“The ANC in Ekurhuleni region wishes to urge all citizens and South Africans at large to adhere to safety and precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic. The spread of the pandemic has reached concerning levels and it is therefore a full responsibility of all citizens to ensure individual caution,” the party added.

This comes after the office of Ekurhuleni mayor, Mzwandile Masina, reported yesterday that seven of its staff members tested positive for the virus.

News of Mokoena’s passing came on the day the ANC in KwaZulu-Natal was burying its spokesperson, Ricardo Mthembu, who also died of a COVID-19 related illness this week.

This was a few days after the governing party also laid to rest its North West MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Gordon Kegakilwe, who also died due to complications caused by the global pandemic.

The deadly pandemic has seen three premiers -David Makhura pf Gauteng, Alan Winde of Western Cape and Job Mokgoro of North West infected and forced into self-quarantine –

ANC treasurer Paul Mashatile has had to also self-isolate after a staff member in his office tested positive.

George Matlala