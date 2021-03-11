ANC provincial treasurer Danny Msiza and ANCYL leader Kabelo Matsepe arrested by Hawks

Johannesburg – Limpopo ANC Provincial Treasurer Danny Msiza and Former ANC youth league leader Kabelo Matsepe and 6 other accused were this morning served with warrants of arrests for their alleged role in the VBS scandal.

Sunday World can reveal that members of the Hawks had this morning descended to the two politicians and businessman homes to make arrests, but were allegedly informed that the two suspects were willing to hand themselves over to the police.

Matsepe’s lawyer Jannie Kruger from BDK attorneys confirmed that they received a call from the Hawks informing them about the warrants of arrest issued against their client.

“I haven’t seen the warrant of arrests, but we were informed this morning that they want to arrest them. We will be appearing in court tomorrow,” said Kruger.

The lawyer said the politician was not the only one arrested, and they will be appearing in court alongside seven more other accused in the matter.

Kruger said he could not comment about a morning visit by the Hawks to his client’s home.

The two Limpopo ANC politicians will face charges of violating the Public Finance Management Act by allegedly forcing Limpopo municipalities to invest millions of rands with the collapsed VBS bank.

Matsepe, according to Advocate Terry Motau’s report was believed to have earned R35 million for doing consulting work for the VBS bank.

Though Terry Motau had identified Danny Msiza as the kingpin behind the VBS scheme and municipalities depositing millions of rands into the now defunct bank, Msiza successfully challenged the report in court and an order was issued by the Pretoria high court ordering that portions with reference to him and his alleged relationship with Matsepe be expunged from the report.

The judge had argued that the reference were unfair and violated Msiza’s rights to be heard as Motau had failed to interview the ANC Provincial treasurer on the allegations leveled against him.

NPA Spokesperson Sipho Ngwema confirmed there will be a new court appearance on the VBS matter tomorrow but did not directly confirm the two politicians’s arrest.

“Any questions on the merit will only be entertained tomorrow,” he said.

Danny Msiza’s lawyer Joseph Maluleke could not be reached for comment.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni