ANC risks losing R102 million worth of assets following a court order

Johannesburg – An investment company has obtained a writ of execution against the ANC to auction of the party’s movable assets such as furniture, cars, TV sets, and merchandise to realise the payment of a debt amounting to R102 million.

The company, Ezulweni investments, owned by Renash Ramdas, obtained a writ of execution at the South Gauteng high court on Monday 7 December 2020 to force the ANC to settle the debt it incurred during the 2019 general elections.

In its papers, the company said it was hired by the ruling party to supply, install and remove ANC banners including banner brackets, to help promote the party during the 2018 elections in which the party secured a 58% of the national vote.

However, despite winning the elections, the party, according to Ezulweni’s lawyers Sarlie and Ismail Incorporated failed to pay for the services rendered and they have been owing the company for over a year now.

In its papers filed before the South Gauteng high court, the company said it had tried every way to claim the money from the part, but said all efforts failed and they were being taken from pillar to post whenever they demanded payment.

“You are hereby directed to attach and take into execution the movable gods of the Execution debtor African National Congress at Chief Albert Luthuli house, 54 Sauer Street, Johannesburg and of the same to cause to be realised by public auction a R102 465 000,00 together with interests at the following rates: 10.25% million per annum from 9 May 2019 to 31 August 2020, 10% per annum from 1 September 2019 to 25 February 2020, 9.75% per annum from 1 March 2020 to 1 April 2020 and 8.75% per annum from 1 May 2020 until date of payment in full, both days inclusive and, and costs to be taxed, which the judgement debtor recovered by judgement of this court on the 17 September 2020 in the above mentioned matter,” reads the writ of execution.

The ANC was also ordered to pay the legal costs of the company’s attorneys said including the costs of the writ of execution and the costs of the sheriff of the court.

Tian Peters, a candidate Attorney at Sarlie and Ismail Inc confirmed that their law firm has obtained a writ of execution against the ANC on behalf of their client Ezulweni.

He said the company had tried to resolve the matter with the ANC but said it was short coming, hence they secured a writ of execution, because the party failed to pay.

He said their client Ezulweni was never paid any cent since 2019 by the ANC despite having provided the service to the party.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni