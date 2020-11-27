E-edition
Andile Nongogo appointed NSFAS CEO

By SUNDAY WORLD
Minister Blade Nzimande. PICTURE: GCIS

Johannesburg – Higher Education, Science and Innovation Minister, Dr Blade Nzimande, has appointed a new National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) Chief Executive Officer.

After an extensive search, the Minister concurred with NSFAS’s decision to appoint Andile Nongogo as the CEO for a period of five years.

According to LinkedIn, Nongogo is a former Chief Financial Officer of the Services Sector Education and Training Authority (Services SETA).


Nzimande has also appointed a 13-member board.

The members include Ernest Khosa as chairperson; Yonke Twani; Bamanye Matiwane; Jullie Beya; Cyril Madiba; Reshma Mathura; Max Fuzani; Richard Msweli; Pumela Msweli; Sanele Zondi; Lindiwe Matlali; Pretty Makukule and the Treasury position is still to be selected.

Administrator’s term comes to an end

NSFAS was placed under administration following irregular expenditure. Dr Randall Carolissen was appointed as an administrator in August 2018 for a period of one year. He was re-appointed for a second term due to some problems that still needed to be resolved, according to reports.

Nzimande thanked the outgoing administrator, whose tenure comes to a fold in December, for a job well done.

“Despite many challenges, NSFAS is a much better entity now than it was when Carolissen took over,” Nzimande said.

Carolissen admitted that it has been a much tougher journey than he had anticipated.

“We’ve done a lot great of work and there’s still a lot of work to be done, and we tried to do that with integrity,” he said.

Sunday World 

