Anoj Singh’s accounting career in the doldrums

The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA) has cracked the whip on controversial former Eskom and Transet CFO Anoj Singh.

SAICA in a statement said it had terminated the membership of Singh after a disciplinary hearing found guilty of 12 of the 18 charges proffered against him.

SAICA in July 2019 suspended Singh’s membership pending the outcome of his disciplinary hearing.

Freeman Nomvalo, SAICA’s CEO, said SAICA takes all instances of members’ alleged contravention of the SAICA Code of Professional Conduct seriously and all of these matters are investigated, irrespective of the nature of the assignment or the individual member concerned.

“SAICA deals with all allegations without fear or favour. SAICA members who fail to uphold the highest ethical and professional standards compromise public and private sector institutions and the South African economy as a whole. SAICA is committed to ensuring that members operate in the public interest by taking the necessary steps to ensure a fair and equitable outcome of its disciplinary processes,’ Nomvalo said.

“This step confirms SAICA’s commitment to holding all its members accountable as well as an unwavering focus on serving the public interest which is the foundation of the chartered accountancy profession,” he added.

Singh has been marred with allegations of corruption during his stints at Eskom and Transnet. No criminal charges have been brought against him as yet.

Kabelo Khumalo