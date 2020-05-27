Another Isibaya actor leaves show

The popular Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya, says goodbye to another renowned actor, Muzi Mthabela.

Mthabela – who has played the character of Duma Ngema- will make his exit after a seven-year run with the award-winning show.

His character grew from being a hitman for the Ndlovus’s to becoming a powerful man in the valley as the Regent to the Ngubane Chieftaincy.

‘’Muzi’s leadership skills, passion and professionalism is impeccable. He is a respectful and loving colleague to everyone that he works with. Our relationship with Muzi doesn’t end now that he is leaving Isibaya, Muzi is and will always be a member of the Bomb production family,’’ said Desiree Markgraaff of Bomb Productions.

‘’Over the years, Isibaya has continued to acquire excellent talent, which portrays their characters very well, just as Muzi Mthabela has done with his character Duma. Mzansi Magic is supportive of the writers and producers of each show to give the best local content that our viewers have come to love,’’ said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“Mzansi Magic is excited for Muzi Mthabela on his new journey as a leading role in another production and wish him all of the best in his new endeavours,” added Philiso.