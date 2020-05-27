Breaking News

Another Isibaya actor leaves show

By Nokuthula Zwane

The popular Mzansi Magic soapie, Isibaya, says goodbye to another renowned actor, Muzi Mthabela.

Mthabela – who has played the character of Duma Ngema- will make his exit after a seven-year run with the award-winning show.

His character grew from being a hitman for the Ndlovus’s to becoming a powerful man in the valley as the Regent to the Ngubane Chieftaincy.

‘’Muzi’s leadership skills, passion and professionalism is impeccable. He is a respectful and loving colleague to everyone that he works with. Our relationship with Muzi doesn’t end now that he is leaving Isibaya, Muzi is and will always be a member of the Bomb production family,’’ said Desiree Markgraaff of Bomb Productions.

‘’Over the years, Isibaya has continued to acquire excellent talent, which portrays their characters very well, just as Muzi Mthabela has done with his character Duma. Mzansi Magic is supportive of the writers and producers of each show to give the best local content that our viewers have come to love,’’ said Nomsa Philiso, Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net.

“Mzansi Magic is excited for Muzi Mthabela on his new journey as a leading role in another production and wish him all of the best in his new endeavours,” added Philiso.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

SABC employee who tested positive for COVID-19 was misdiagnosed

  An SABC employee who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 was subsequently found to be negative by the same laboratory, a day after the announcement. The...
Read more
Breaking News

Johann Rupert scores R55 million as Richemont’s chair

One of South Africa's richest man Johann Rupert earned more than R55 million rand as chairman of luxury brand group Richemont, the company's annual...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.