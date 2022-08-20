Application to interdict MisiZulu’s coronation struck off the roll

The application to interdict the coronation of disputed AmaZulu king MisuZulu kaZwelithini has been struck off the roll by the Pietermaritzburg High Court in Kwa-Zulu Natal on Saturday.

The application was launched by MisuZulu’s sisters, Princess Ntandoyenkosi Zulu and Princess Ntombizosuthu, who disputed his legitimacy and wanted him to desist from calling himself the King of the Zulu nation.

In the application, which we have seen, the princesses, sought, among others, the ritual known as ukungena esibayeni to be halted. The two princesses, who are key opponents of MisuZulu, alleged that the will that nominated him to be the king was forged.

Key respondents in the matter were MisuZulu and Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi in his capacity as the AmaZulu traditional Prime minister.

The showdown took place as King MisuZulu and other royal members sympathetic to him were holding a custom known as ukungena esibayeni (entering the kraal).

It remains to be seen whether the ceremony will be disrupted by the defeated faction.

There are at least four factions in the royal house who are against MisuZulu’s ascendancy to the throne. They include the late King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu’s first-born son out of wedlock, Prince Simakade. Last week, Simakade performed his own ukungena esibayeni ritual where he declared himself the king of the Zulus.

