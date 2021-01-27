E-edition
Assault case against Tembinkosi Lorch provisionally withdrawn

By SUNDAY WORLD
Tembinkosi Lorch.

Johannesburg – The case against Orlando Pirates’ football player, Tembinkosi Lorch has been provisionally withdrawn by the Randburg Magistrates’ Court.

Regional Spokesperson-Gauteng Local Division, Phindi Mjonondwane, said, “Lorch, through his legal team, submitted representations to the Senior Public Prosecutor (SPP) and after considering such representations, the SPP took a decision to provisionally withdraw the prosecution against Lorch.”

Lorch was charged with assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, following a complaint laid at Midrand South African Police Service(SAPS) by his girlfriend.


“The SPP instructed SAPS to conduct further investigations and the NPA will be guided by that investigation process on whether or not to proceed with prosecuting Lorch,” Mjonondwane said.

In September last year, Sunday World reported that Lorch’s girlfriend, Nokhupiwa Mathithibala, stated that Lorch became angry after she asked him where he had been following his disappearance for six hours leaving her at his house where they were supposed to chill after washing their two cars.

 

 She said the soccer player slapped her and thereafter started strangling her, sitting on top of her, while she lay on the ground.

The statement shows that Mathithibala indicated that Lorch later took the car she was driving and drove off with his friend leaving her stranded and without transport.

Read more: Thembinkosi Lorch arrested for assaulting girlfriend

 

