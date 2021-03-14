Athletics SA Skhosana trashes election-hogging claims

Johannesburg – Athletics SA (ASA) president Aleck Skhosana has hit back at his detractors ahead of the presidential elections in two months’ time.

Senior officials, top athletes and administrators who spoke on the condition of anonymity say it is time for change and they want Skhosana out.

The presidential elections take place on May 8. They say that he is also trying to block them from contesting the elections, something Skhosana dismissed categorically.

Skhosana said: “How does one do that? I cannot respond or talk about faceless people, or our conversation ends here. Everyone can be nominated by their running club or their province. Our elections are democratic.

“All I can say is that it is still early and we have not received nominations. But yes, on May 8 ASA will renew its mandate from the members. April 7 is the closing date for written nominations from the provinces.”

The elections will take place at Southern Sun Hotel near the OR Tambo Airport.

Skhosana has been in the office for six years.

In his first two years he was in an acting position when ASA was under administration from Sascoc. If he wins these elections, he will have been at the helm for 10 years.

Under his tenure, road running participation has grown and in terms of athletics, the country is improving slightly in world competitions.

He ran for the Sascoc presidency, vice-presidency and board member last year and lost all three. According to the ASA constitution, board members are automatically renominated.

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author



SUNDAY WORLD