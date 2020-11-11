Outgoing auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has died – just days before he was to complete his seven-year non-renewable term.

Makwetu was born in Cape Town 54 years ago. According to his office’s website, Makwetu started his career with Standard Bank and later worked at Nampak.

In 2013, former President Jacob Zuma, officially appointed the then deputy auditor-general Makwetu, as the new Auditor-General of South Africa for a period of seven years.

Makwetu’s death was confirmed by his office in a statement. “Mr Makwetu passed away in hospital. He was diagnosed with stage four lung cancer in June 2018,” the statement said.

Makwetu was just last week appointed to the United Nation’s Independent Audit Advisory Committee (IAAC) during its 5th Committee elections. The IAAC assists the general assembly in fulfilling its oversight responsibilities.

Makwetu’s current deputy Tsakani Maluleke was last month appointed as his replacement – making her the first woman to be appointed to the position. Her term is supposed to start at the beginning of next month.

The ANC in its statement lauded Makwetu’s service to the nation. “As we mourn Makwetu’s passing and ponder the future, let us make a solemn commitment never to abandon his proud legacy of clean and accountable administration,” the ANC said.

“We are confident that all public servants, including employees at AGSA, will take forward Makwetu’s legacy as well as the solid foundation that he and other previous Auditor Generals have laid.”

Author



Kabelo Khumalo