E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Back businesswomen, says Cyril

By George Matlala
President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Johannesburg – President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on his counterparts on the continent to ensure that there is greater share of procurement set aside for companies owned by women.

Speaking in his capacity as chairperson of the African Union (AU), Ramaphosa said improving women’s access to trade opportunities not only facilitated economic freedom for them but also expanded the productive capacity of countries.

Ramaphosa was speaking yesterday at the opening of the 13th extraordinary session of the assembly of the heads of state and government of the AU.


The meeting was also convened to consider the adoption of the legal instruments to commence the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in January.

“We must ensure that there is sufficient support given to women-owned SMMEs and cooperatives in both local and regional economies. Most importantly, we should consider an AU Protocol on Women in Trade to give effect to our intentions,” he said.

Ramaphosa said throughout the process of establishing the AfCFTA, all 55 sovereign members were united despite different levels of economic development. He added that the commencement of trading under AfCFTA would be one of the most significant milestones in the continental integration project. The AfCFTA would boost intra-African trade, promote industrialisation and competitiveness and contribute to job creation, Ramaphosa said.

“The AfCFTA will also improve the prospects of Africa as an a ractive investment destination.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Losing a daughter to gender-based violence

Johannesburg - “There’s not a day that goes by when I don’t think about my lovely daughter who was brutally murdered.” These are the words of...
Read more
Breaking News

Health digitises COVID-19 screening at ports

Johannesburg - The Health Department will launch the COVID SA travel system, a digital screening platform that allows travellers to complete the required travel...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.