Bafana and Ghana share the spoils

Johannesburg – Bafana Bafana will go into Sunday’s match against Sudan aware that a draw will be good enough to send them through to the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) tournament in 2022 in Cameroon next year.

South Africa were held to a 1-1 draw by Ghana in a tight penultimate encounter at FNB Stadium on Thursday evening.

The deadlock means Ghana have sealed their Afcon qualification while Bafana Bafana will have to battle it out with Sudan on Sunday, 28 March to determine who will join Ghana and qualify for the Afcon tournament.

After the first 45 minutes that failed to produce a goal, the match came into life three minutes into the second half when Mohammed Kudus found the back of the net for The Black Stars.

But the joy was short-lived as Brighton and Hove Albion star, Percy Tau found the equalizer 4 minutes later.

Scoring opportunities were created by both teams but none of the efforts materialized into a goal.

The draw means winners of the Group will be determined on Sunday when Bafana Bafana take on Sudan while Ghana host winless Sao Tome. Both Bafana Bafana and Ghana are on 10 points while Sudan has nine.

South Africa leave for Khartoum on Thursday night.

