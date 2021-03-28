E-edition
Bafana Bafana and Sudan match not aired on SABC, fans outraged

By SUNDAY WORLD
DURBAN, SOUTH AFRICA - NOVEMBER 13: Percy Tau of Bafana Bafana celebrate scoring goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifier match between South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe at Moses Mabhida Stadium on November 13, 2020 in Durban, South Africa. (Photo by Steve Haag/Gallo Images)

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) did not broadcast the do or die match between Bafana Bafana and Sudan.

The SABC said in a tweet, “The SABC can confirm that the public service broadcaster couldn’t secure the broadcasting rights of the match between the Bafana and Sudan due to the exorbitant costs and as a result this match will not be aired on any of the SABC platforms.”

Fans were left disappointed and took to Twitter to share their views on the troubled broadcaster.


Take a look at what they said on Twitter below: 

