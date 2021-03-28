Bafana Bafana and Sudan match not aired on SABC, fans outraged

Johannesburg – The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) did not broadcast the do or die match between Bafana Bafana and Sudan.

The SABC said in a tweet, “The SABC can confirm that the public service broadcaster couldn’t secure the broadcasting rights of the match between the Bafana and Sudan due to the exorbitant costs and as a result this match will not be aired on any of the SABC platforms.”

Fans were left disappointed and took to Twitter to share their views on the troubled broadcaster.

The SABC can confirm that the public service broadcaster couldn't secure the broadcasting rights of the match between the Bafana and Sudan due to the exorbitant costs and as a result this match will not be aired on any of the SABC platforms. pic.twitter.com/ypuC7qwaVv — SABC Sport (@SPORTATSABC) March 28, 2021

Take a look at what they said on Twitter below:

People here complaining about sabc yet the milking channel dstv cant even show us African games, but we are paying monthly. Sabc you owe no one apology dstv must take the blame cos they have money — Ke nna modiši wa🐄🐄🐄 (@KeModisi) March 28, 2021

There is a thing called "rights" SABC got exclusive rights. What is DSTV supposed to do. As for African football games, guess they selected based on demand — Mulugo (@MuVenda_waNiani) March 28, 2021

@NathiMthethwaSA Minister do assist here how can a nation fail to watch a national team in a public broadcaster? — Nathi🇿🇦🇿🇦 (@Nkosinathi_99) March 28, 2021

Thats why I won't pay my TV license mxm — Kagi (@Mogolakagiso) March 28, 2021

Typical of a South African who want to survive on freebies. We are a spoiled nation – no further here. — MJ Xaba (@Shwabada_1) March 28, 2021

We should give up on Bafana Bafana just like SABC. pic.twitter.com/iQkAqZMx1n — Khush (@Khush_ZA) March 28, 2021

As usual 🚮🚮 there was no need to inform us, we already knew that the ever useless SABC won't broadcast the match. https://t.co/IysodRpSuE — KayGee (@lucaskagiso) March 28, 2021

