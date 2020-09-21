Bank guns for Mbau’s bling cars

Standard Bank has led court papers to force popular television and radio icon Khanyi Mbau to surrender her two luxury vehicles after she allegedly defaulted on her instalments.

The papers were led by Alexandra Pesci of Martins, Weir Smith Inc on behalf of the bank at the Joburg High Court last week.

According to the papers, the bank seeks an order to cancel the instalments of the former Metro FM presenter’s Porsche Carrera and Mercedes-Benz AMG. It also wants the court to force the former Muvhango and Uzalo actress to return the vehicles to the bank.

“Take note that the applicant intends to make application to the above honourable court for an order in the following: confirming the cancellation of the following instalment sale agreement, that the respondent shall immediately return the following assets to the applicant; 2014 Mercedes-Benz ML 63 AMG with engine number… and 2015 Porsche 911 Carrera GTS PDK 911,” reads the notice of motion.

Speaking to Sunday World, Mbau, the former Ayeye and Scandal thespian, claimed that she was shocked that the bank to her to court because she had sold the Mercedes-Benz two weeks ago.

“I obviously don’t know why they couldn’t pick it up that I have sold the car,” she shared.

She also said she didn’t understand why the bank wanted her to return her Porsche because she was only one month in arrears.

“I think there is a misunderstanding here. I will talk to them next week, because it’s already a weekend, to understand why they have done that”

Although the court papers did not indicate how much Mbau was paying a month for the two road monsters, Sunday World independently established that she had bought both vehicles for at least R1.5-million each and was paying at least R28 000 a month for each car.

The Queen of Bling skipped payments for both vehicles in March, April and May. But she later paid arrears for the other months except for August.

Attempts to solicit comments from Martins, Weir Smith Inc Attorneys drew a blank.

Ngwako Malatji