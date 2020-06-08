Baroka FC boss faces possible arrest as papgeld dispute turns ugly

The lawyers of the disputed wife of Baroka FC boss Khurishi Mphahlele have approached the Limpopo police to arrest the soccer boss for failing to comply with a high court order to pay papgeld.

The wife’s lawyer, Ntiyiso Mathebula, has approached the Lebowakgomo police and Limpopo provincial police commissioner to nab Mphahlele for cocking a snook at the Joburg High Court order to pay almost half a million rand in arrears for the maintenance of the four children he has with the woman.

Their request to arrest Mphahlele is contained in a letter Mathebula wrote to the club boss’s lawyer, Victor Mabe, of Victor Mabe Inc and which was also sent to the police on Wednesday.

In the letter, Mathebula demanded that Mphahlele settle the arrears within 48 hours or face the full might of the law. This after Mphahlele’s application for leave to appeal, heard by Judge Marcus Senyatsi, was dismissed with costs on Monday.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in parts: “Pursuant to the dismissal of your application for leave to appeal by the honourable Justice Senyatsi, we advise that your client should comply with the court order dated 17 April 2020.

“Be further advised that should your client fail to pay the R454 262.48 into our trust account and provide proof thereof, within a period of 48 hours of this correspondence, we hold instruction to request the SAPS to arrest and detain Mr Mphahlele for the period stipulated in the order, as we hereby do.”

In dismissing the appeal, Judge Senyatsi said he believed there were no prospects of another court arriving at a different conclusion.

The appeal application judgment reads: “Having considered the submissions made on behalf of the applicant, I am not persuaded that another court would come to a different conclusion that the applicant was not in contempt of the order to maintain his children pending the dissolution of his marriage to his wife.

“The application for leave to appeal is dismissed with costs.”

But Mphahlele refused to pay the money. He said he was heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein to appeal the decision to dismiss his application for leave to appeal.

He had filed papers opposing spousal maintenance and the papgeld court orders of the kids. He wanted the marriage to the woman be declared invalid because when he married her, he was still married to his first wife.

Mphahele also said the three kids the woman wanted him to support were not his. He said he discovered the other child was not his when the woman filed for a maintenance, noting he was willing to support only one of the four children because it was his biological sprog.

APOLOGY TO MORGAN MAMMILA

Sunday World would like to unreservedly apologise to former Baroka FC CEO Morgan Mammila for erroneously publishing his picture instead of the image of Baroka FC chairman Khurishi Mphahlele in the June 7 edition of Sunday World on page 3. Mammila is not in anyway linked to the article stating that Mphahlele is facing possible arrest for not paying maintenance. The error occurred during the production process.

Author



Ngwako Malatji