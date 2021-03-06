Basketball star aims for US stint

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Johannesburg – Goitsemang Ditsheko broke boundaries after he became the first South African to be accepted in the NBA Academy Africa last year – and he is now on the right groove to end up in the NBA in the US or Europe.

The lanky Rustenburg-born lad is among Africa’s nest 24 prospects, handpicked by the NBA’s fussiest coaches to be groomed to perfection for the rigours of the big leagues in the world.

Ditsheko is in Saly, Senegal, the NBA Academy Africa’s headquarters. He is in the company of the continent’s crème de la crème from countries such as Gabon, Nigeria, Mali, Congo, Cameroon and Central African Republic, all eyeing a ticket to play with the big boys in the US. Ditsheko grew up in the Royal Bafokeng nation in Rusty-Dusty.

He started playing basket-ball at the age of 13.

The 20-yearold’s mild-manners, outspokenness and maturity defies his age.

“From the day I started, I knew that this is what I wanted to do for the rest of my life,” he said during a virtually interview from Senegal.

“My first coach was Kgolagano Rakhudu. We had no trainers, but that was no excuse to get on to the court and perform. I lived with my mom, granny and two sisters. My mom was always there for me. She watched my games all the time and she was very supportive,” he said.

NBA Academy Africa technical director Roland Houston had this to say about the South African youngster: “I met him in SA and he has a good work ethic and he always wants to learn – and that stood out for me. His strength is that he’s an intelligent player.”

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



SUNDAY WORLD