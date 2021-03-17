Bataung honours ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Charlie Maja

Johannesburg – Bataung Memorial Tombstones has donated a luxury tombstone for the late Skeem Saam actor Charlie Maja.

Maja, who played Bigboy Mabitsela and Leshole’s father, died of a stroke in April last year.

He was laid to rest at Ga-Maja village outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo in a grave that did not have a headstone Out of concern, Limpopo Artist Movement chairperson Mphoza Mashabela wrote to Bataung Memorial Tombstone boss Lebo Khitsane and pleaded with him to donate a tombstone for the fallen hero.

Khitsane, who designed posh tombstones for many celebrities including kwaito star Mshoza and former SABC presenter Simba Mhere, wrote to Mashabela on April 4 and undertook to design and donate the tombstone worth R75 000 for the actor.

The letter, which we have seen, reads in parts:

“First, I would like to take this opportunity in offering our sincere condolences to all friends, colleagues and family on the passing of long-time legendary Mr Charlie Maja. Indeed, it is a very sad time for all of us. We have received your request and we have the Bataung honours ‘Skeem Saam’ actor Company donates luxury tombstone Tombstone was erected but the family will decide on its The late Charles Maja died of a stroke in April last year. unveiling date pleasure in offering a donation of a tombstone to the value of R75 000 in his hour.”

The tombstone, which was manufactured last year before Khitsane’s death in August, was transported and erected on Maja’s grave on Saturday last week by the Bataung Memorial Tombstones management.

Mashabela confirmed that the tombstone was erected but added that the family will decided on its unveiling date.

“We asked Bataung to donate the tombstone because Charlie died on April 4, which is the same day our movement was turning four years old.

“We felt that it would be proper for us to celebrate our fourthyear anniversary by honouring him with a tombstone. So, we are glad that Bataung honoured our request to donate this amazing tombstone,” he said.

Maja’s daughter, Emolagare Maja, said she was grateful.

“We could not have afforded it because it is too expensive. Our plan was to buy him an ordinary tombstone but they surprised us with this one; it’s so beautiful. I think my father is happy wherever he is,” she said battling the tears.

Maja said they will convene a meeting to decide on a date to unveil it.

Author



Ngwako Malatji