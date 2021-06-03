Bathu named as the most admired African brand

Johannesburg – South African Brand Bathu was named one of 2021’s most admired African brand by Brand Africa 100: Africa’s Best Brands.

The survey was conducted between March and April 2021 and yielded over 80,000 brand mentions and over 3,500 unique brands

Bathu, Founded in 2015, meaning shoes in Kasi slang also launched their 25th store in Secunda Mall this week.

Somizi Mhlongo also collaborated with the brand recently.

“Recognition is always appreciated but when your company is being honoured and celebrated for its devotion in bringing about change and bettering the lives of Africans through the organisations you represent and the work you do on the continent, that honour comes with even greater gravitas and gratitude,” said Theo Baloyi, CEO & Founder of Bathu.

He attributes Bathu’s vast success to being a brand that Africans can proudly affiliate with.

“We value our customers because they understand that motho ke motho ka Bathu and we constantly strive to create a brand that they can easily resonate with in their life’s journey.”

