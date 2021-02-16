Battle lines drawn in defence of Jacob Zuma

Johannesburg – Taxi associations will form part of the human shield to all entrances leading up to Jacob Zuma’s homestead, as plans to block the possible arrest of the former president take shape.

Sunday World has learnt that taxi associations in Kwa- Zulu-Natal have been roped in to pledge their support for the former president.

The associations say they act as human shields at all entrances to Zuma’s homestead.

The so-called Radical Economic Transformation was preparing a show of force outside’s the former president’s Nkandla compound to oppose his possible arrest.

The group is an umbrella body that includes the National Funeral Practitioners Association, civil society groups and the Durban-based Delangangokubona Business Forum – which advocates for the hostile takeover of state contracts. Chairperson of the group Nkosentsha Shezi told Sunday World yesterday the organisation would hold a night vigil at Zuma’s house until Monday to protect him from arrest.

“Nobody will touch Zuma, why can’t they leave uMsholozi alone. We are prepared to put our bodies on the line for him. His only sin is his stance on the economy that it must benefit black people .”

A group of pastors in Durban also said they would camp outside Zuma’s homestead to pray for his safety amid his imminent arrest if he fails to show up at the state capture commission.

“As religious leaders we know what the arrest of the former president will mean for South Africa. His arrest has a potential to spark civil unrest similar to what we saw during the political tensions in the province between the IFP and ANC supporters. The country cannot afford that ,” said Bishop Elliot Ndlela, speaking on behalf of the Christian leaders.

The Umkhonto We Sizwe Military Veterans Association yesterday reiterated its stern warning against Zuma’s arrest.

“Our message to them [Zuma’s detractors] is crystal clear: before you continue your insidious factional political project of attacking president Zuma, and try to arrest him, you will first have to face us ,” MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus said.

Meanwhile, President Cyril Ramaphosa has been advised by his advisers not to condemn Zuma’s defiance of the Constitutional Court order to appear before the commission from tomorrow. Sources told Sunday World he was cautioned not to slam Zuma as the move would play into Zuma supporters’ belief he is behind the former president’s woes.

“We have advised that the president should not get into that space ,” a source close to the president said.

This happened as the ANC national executive committee was expected to end its virtual meeting today. Sparks were expected to ® y in talks about he Zuma matter and guidelines on the circumstances under which ANC leaders should step aside when found to have been involved in wrongdoing.

Additional reporting by Sandile Motha.

Author



George Matlala