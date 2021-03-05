Bheki Cele asks Ramaphosa for inquiry into Khehla Sitole’s fitness to hold office

Johannesburg – Police Minister Bheki Cele has upped the ante in his battle with SAPS National Commissioner Khehla Sitole.

Cele has written to President Cyril Ramaphosa asking the head of state to consider the institution an inquiry into Sitole’s fitness to hold office.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale confirmed to Sunday World that Cele wanted an inquiry into Sitole.

“The President is applying his mind to a request from the Minister of Police to establish an inquiry into the fitness of the National Commissioner of Police to hold office. Given the implications of this request for the leadership of the South African Police Service, the president is taking care to ensure he has all the information he needs to make an informed decision on this matter,” he said.

At the heart of the fallout between the two has been what is believed to be the minister’s interference in the administrative running of the department.

Cele has twice written to Sitole to intervene, after the top cop took disciplinary steps against Crime Intelligence boss Peter Jacobs, an ally of the minister.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



George Matlala