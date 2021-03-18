Big guns to mark boxing’s comeback to Mpumalanga

Johannesburg – After a severe drought in professional boxing activities in Mpumalanga, top-flight boxing returns to the province with a six-bout boxing feast.

This mouth-watering boxing extravaganza, which will feature some of Mzansi’s top pugilists such as Hekkie Budler and Xolisani “Nomeva” Ndongeni, is scheduled for March 20 at Graceland Hotel and Casino.

It will be presented by Gauteng- based boxing promoter Joyce Kungwane of TLB, together with the Mpumalanga department of culture, sports and recreation.

The event, dubbed the “Return of Big Guns”, is in commemoration of Human Rights Day and International Women’s Month.

Former five-time world champion Budler, who has been out of action for more than two years, will headline the fight card and SA’s boxing darling Ndongeni would be out to tap back to his winning ways after a shock knockout defeat at the hands of unheralded Prince Dlomo in December.

Mpumalanga MEC of sports, arts, culture and recreation Thandi Shongwe said: “As the Mpumalanga province, we are excited to host this boxing event and thrilled that the occasion will include women boxers as we celebrate International Women’s Month.

“We don’t want to leave them behind as we move forward. After a long time of Covid-19 suspension of boxing, it is very important for our province to promote international relations as there will be overseas boxers on the bill.”

An equally elated TLB boss Kungwane said she is looking forward to a great event.

“It’s a milestone to bring boxing back to Mpumalanga. “Remember the province has not seen professional boxing for quite some time. Mpumalanga has been neglected for a long time,” Kungwane said.

Former South African junior wel terweight champion Lawrence Ngobeni said the return of boxing to the province will bring hope to local youngsters.

The rest of the bill:

International jnr flyweight: Hekkie Budler (SA) v Muhsin Kizota (Tanzania);

International lightweight: Xolisani Ndongeni (SA) v Byson Gwayani (Malawi );

SA female flyweight: Noxolo Makhanavu (champ) v Smangele Hadebe;

lightweight 8 rounds: Sam Sithole (Mpumalanga) v Xolani Mgidi (Mpumalanga);

Jnr lightweight 4 rounds: Njabulo Merile (Gauteng) v Nkululeko Mdletshe (KZN); lightweight 4 rounds: Sando Jackson (Mpumalanga) v Talent Baloyi (Gauteng).

Reporting by Malibongwe Bhido.

