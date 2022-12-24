Big Nuz member Mampintsha has died

Big Nuz member Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo has died after he suffered a minor stroke earlier this week. The 40-year-old was hospitalised a week after he returned from a performance with Big Nuz.

On Thursday, Afrotainment issued a statement confirming the news of him being hospitalied. He was admitted at the Durdoc Hospital in Durban.

A source close to Mampintsha’s wife, Bongekile Simelane, popularly known as Babes Wodumo, confirmed the news of his passing.

Mampintsha was a producer and musician, who was a member of the Big Nuz band made up of Mzi “Danger” Tshomela and the late Sbusiso “R Mashesha” Khoma. He founded the well-known kwaito group in 2002.

He was well-known for his hit songs such as Joburg and Ngeke. Together with the group, they released seven albums. The group recently made a come-back and had plans to name their new album after the late group member, R Mashesha.

Funeral details have not yet been finalised.

