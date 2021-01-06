Billiat believes Chiefs can go all the way in the Champions League

Johannesburg – Kaizer Chiefs forward Khama Billiat believes Amakhosi can go all the way in the CAF Champions League after qualifying for the group stages of the prestigious African inter-club competition on Tuesday.

Chiefs beat Angolan side Primeiro de Agosto 1-0 in the second leg of the first round away in Luanda via a goal by Leonardo Castro, with Billiat providing the assist, to advance through a 1-0 aggregate score after playing to a goalless draw at home last month.

The Zimbawean striker said they were prepared to push themselves to the limit for the Glamour Boys to make their mark after reaching the group stages for the first time.

“We really want to go all the way, push ourselves and see how far we can go. We stuck to the game plan [against Agosto] and it wasn’t easy, it is going to be tough and we can only learn and grow as a team as we go along.”

Billiat described the precision they applied to secure the winner.

“As soon as Njabulo [Blom] and [Philani] Zulu got the ball, I just turned and gave them my back and started running and as expected, Njabulo put the ball behind the defence, that made it easy for me,” explained Billiat.

“I just told myself to eliminate the one [player] in front of me and I knew there would be a player in the box. Castro was in the right position at the right time.”

Although trying hard, the Amakhosi targetman did not have much luck in the goalscoring stakes in the domestic league last season and it remains to be seen if this Champions League campaign could change his fortunes. He has scored only one goal to his credit in the league this season.

Billiat praised his boss, club chairman Kaizer Motuang at the Naturena, south of Jozi-based club for pulling all the stops to make their trip to Luanda as comfortable as possible.

“Coming with a charter flight, we really appreciate the whole effort the chairman has put in. It is important for us to go and test ourselves against the rest of the Champions League giants. It really gives us confidence going back to domestic competition.

“Normally the coach is always on my case that my strength is to run behind defenders and make sure I attack,” said Billiat, alluding to his coach Gavin Hunt, who has constantly urged him to play to his strength.

Chiefs go into the Champions League group stage draw on Friday, thereafter gear up to face nemesis Maritzburg United in a DStv Premiership fixture on Saturday. Maritzburg are now coached by former Chiefs German tactician Ernst Middendorp, who left Amakhosi at the end of last season following the disgraceful surrendering of the PSL title to Mamelodi Sundowns.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo