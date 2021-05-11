Bishop Israel Makamu steps down from Moja Love after video goes viral

Johannesburg – Moja Love (DStv 157) has accepted Bishop Makamu’s decision to voluntarily step down from the channel pending an internal investigation, after a recording with sexual connotations has been circulating on social media.

The channel said in a statement, “As a channel we will be conducting an internal investigation regarding the matter before Bishop Makamu is reinstated back to the channel. On consultation with the channel, Bishop Makamu maintains that he is innocent and says that the recording dates back to 2017.”

The channel said that he said the lady in the recording worked for him and their conversation was not sexual in any manner and it was altered to extort money from him. He further said that he thought the matter had been resolved back then but it suddenly emerged again three weeks ago. Bishop Makamu suspects his character is being assassinated.

“The channel stands firm in establishing two sides to the story and will do a rigorous investigation to establish the truth around the circumstances of the recording.”

Moja Love’s Head of Channel Bokani Moyo said, “As a channel, we take this recording very seriously. We have started with an internal investigation and are reaching out to the lady in the recording to find out the events around the recording. One of our properties, AmaBishop, reveals behind the scenes shenanigans that pastors and bishops engage in and impose on the public. We cannot ignore a recording of this nature where one of our hosts is implicated. We have to establish the facts and truth before Makamu comes back as part of the team.”

