Black Coffee and Ami Faku honour Mbulu and Semenya

Grammy award-winner Black Coffee and singer Ami Faku have teamed up to honour music legends Letta Mbulu and Caiphus Semenya with the remake of their iconic song, There’s Music in the Air.

The tune, first released in 1976 by the internationally acclaimed afro-jazz artists, was remixed by Black Coffee, who featured the velvet-voiced songbird on vocals.

The ditty was released on September 9 and immediately reintroduced in the airwaves as an electronic soul remix.

Black Coffee, real name Nathi Maphumulo, said the remix represents the journey that the country has been on and continues to walk.

“This remix is one that I hold close to my heart as it represents so much of the struggle, perseverance and courage that my country has always put forth.

“We’ve taken our roots and splashed a modern spin – I’m excited for this to be released for the world’s ears. It has been one of the staple anti-apartheid melodies, which tries to bring piece and joy in the time of sorrow under white supremacy in the country,” he said.

Faku said the song is an exciting artistic piece and loves it because it pays tribute to the South African legends.

“I’m super excited for the release of this song. I have always wanted to work with Black Coffee, and we finally found the perfect song. I hope that people receive it well,” she said.

