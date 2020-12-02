E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Boity will finally launch EP on Friday

By Somaya Stockenstroom
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA DECEMBER 19: Rapper Boity Thulo during the 7th annual South African Hip Hop Awards at Lyric Theatre's Gold Reef City on December 19, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu)

Johannesburg – South African Rapper and TV Personality Boity Thulo is releasing her long awaited EP titled 4436 on Friday. The album follows a series of smash hits since making her rap debut two years ago with the Wuz Dat track featuring Nasty C.

Representing the North West, Boity, who is also signed to acclaimed Def Jam Africa star, says she named the EP after her grandmother’s house in Potchefstroom, where she was raised.

It features a host of multi-talented stars such as Riky Rick, Yanga Chief, Maggz, Ginger Trill and Maglera Doe Boy.


With more than seven million followers on social media and fast becoming one of SA’s most featured hip hop acts, Boity says she is proud of the work she has put in making this offering.

“I am beyond excited, nervous and even more excited to release this body of work, it’s been a long time coming. I want to thank my fans for their patience, my producers for the same patience and the work they put in. I honestly can’t wait for the fans to hear this! We worked,” she said.

Meanwhile, Streaming service Deezer says Mzansi’s top album this year is by R&B songstress Elaine. She reigned supreme with ‘Elements’ topping album streams overall.

Kabza De Small was also a local favourite with three of his albums ranking amongst South Africa’s top 10 most streamed albums.

Outside of home, The Weekend took the no.1 spot for most played international album of 2020 with ‘After Hours.’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Work underway to implement Presidential Employment Stimulus

Johannesburg - Work is underway to implement the Presidential Employment Stimulus that was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa in his address to a joint...
Read more
Breaking News

SAPS dismisses seven corruption accused officials

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) has confirmed the dismissal of two brigadiers, two colonels, a lieutenant-colonel and two civilian employees following...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.