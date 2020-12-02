Boity will finally launch EP on Friday

Johannesburg – South African Rapper and TV Personality Boity Thulo is releasing her long awaited EP titled 4436 on Friday. The album follows a series of smash hits since making her rap debut two years ago with the Wuz Dat track featuring Nasty C.

Representing the North West, Boity, who is also signed to acclaimed Def Jam Africa star, says she named the EP after her grandmother’s house in Potchefstroom, where she was raised.

It features a host of multi-talented stars such as Riky Rick, Yanga Chief, Maggz, Ginger Trill and Maglera Doe Boy.

With more than seven million followers on social media and fast becoming one of SA’s most featured hip hop acts, Boity says she is proud of the work she has put in making this offering.

“I am beyond excited, nervous and even more excited to release this body of work, it’s been a long time coming. I want to thank my fans for their patience, my producers for the same patience and the work they put in. I honestly can’t wait for the fans to hear this! We worked,” she said.

We’re extremely excited that @Boity will be dropping her debut EP called – '4436' this Friday 4 Dec on all music streaming platforms! Click on the link below to pre-save/add '4436' now:https://t.co/Lfnzhks3il pic.twitter.com/5N6xqbkqPc — Def Jam Africa (@defjamafrica) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Streaming service Deezer says Mzansi’s top album this year is by R&B songstress Elaine. She reigned supreme with ‘Elements’ topping album streams overall.

Kabza De Small was also a local favourite with three of his albums ranking amongst South Africa’s top 10 most streamed albums.

Outside of home, The Weekend took the no.1 spot for most played international album of 2020 with ‘After Hours.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boity Thulo (@boity)

Sunday World

Somaya Stockenstroom