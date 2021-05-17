Bonang sees red after Youtuber’s Rea Gopane’s comments

Johannesburg – South African radio and TV personality Bonang Matheba has been left enraged after comments from Youtuber, Rea Gopane, who claimed that AKA is on drugs because she introduced the rapper to cocaine.

Matheba has lawyered up and is ready to serve Gopane with a lawsuit following the youtuber’s comments.

During the The Rea and Black Step Podcast, Rea said that TV and radio host Siyabonga ‘Scoop’ Ngwekazi had told them that AKA is on cocaine and he was introduced to the drugs by Bonang Matheba.

“Scoop told us that AKA is on coke, and Bonang is the one that got him into cocaine. Scoop told us that, bro, after the interview we had him right here at this place,” Rea said.

Queen B took to social media and posted the lawyers letter as well.

…..does anyone have Rea Gopane's email address??? — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 16, 2021

Hebann. I just cannot believe this woman right now — Rea Gopane 🇿🇦 (@reagopane) May 16, 2021

…these letters can go on social media if you prefer?! @reagopane — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 16, 2021

Ok.. letters are going on social media…. https://t.co/1iTJ4bbKef — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 16, 2021

I've let too many things 'slide'. https://t.co/DSGeku6Ade — Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 16, 2021

The letter from Thompson Wilks Inc began by saying it is regrettable that Rea is served on social media, but there is no other way of going about the matter as he had been ignoring Bonang’s and her team’s calls when they contacted him privately.

The letter in part read as follows:

“On Sunday 9 May 2021 you falsely and unlawfully accused Bonang Matheba in a widely published video clip of, inter alia, having introduced AKA (Kieman Jarryd Forbes) to cocaine. In the context of what was being discussed in the video clip this defamatory allegation was exacerbated by the shocking insinuation that the death of AKA’s girlfriend Anele (Nellie) Tembe was due to AKA’s alleged use of cocaine.

“The allegations were defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate my client and undermine her reputation. The allegations are also, to your knowledge false. Your false utterances are compounded by the fact that at the time of making them on a public platform, you knew full well that these utterances would be widely viewed given my client’s high public profile.”

