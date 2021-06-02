Boxing boss leads anti-bullying drive

Johannesburg – Boxing promoter Bongani Dlamini has embarked on an anti-bullying awareness campaign to stamp out violence and abuse at schools.

Dlamini, who is also Gauteng Boxing Promoters Association treasurer and an accountant from Limpopo, has teamed up with Limpopo traditional leaders and schools in the Greater Thulamela municipality on the anti-bullying campaign.

Through his promotional banner Bonglez Boxing Promotions and Bonglez Foundation, the Gauteng-based businessman will stage a boxing tournament to highlight the seriousness of violence at school level. The event is expected to take place next month.

“We will be working with the kings, indunas and schools to spread the word against bullying. The main aim is to put a stop at this opponent called bullying. Pupils need to embrace one another without discriminating each other on how they look or their family background,” said Dlamini.

“Bonglez Boxing Promotion will host the boxing tournament and also go around at local schools teaching them about the dangers of bullying. There would also be a hive of activities including career exhibition and cultural activities,” he said.

Dlamini said it is important to educate both victims and perpetrators about bullying.

By Malibongwe Bhido

