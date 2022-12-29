E-edition
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has died

By Kgomotso Mokoena

Global soccer icon and Brazilian sports legend Pele has died. The football maestro died on Thursday after battling colon cancer. He was 82 years old.

Brazil’s former Minister of Sports is also remembered as the man who coined the phrase “The beautiful game”. Although the exact origin of the phrase is often disputed, Pele owned it and bestowed it on the game of soccer like no other player ever did in the history of football.

Having been the only player to win the Fifa World Cup three times, lifting the trophy with A Selecao in 1958, 1962 and 1970, Pele is widely regarded as the best player in the world to have played the game of football.


In recent years, the former Santos FC goal-machine had been in and out of hospital getting treatment for cancer. Shortly after his passing, his daughter Kely Nascimento paid tribute to her father on Instagram: “We are, thanks to you. We love you infinitely. Rest in peace.”

Originally named Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele started his football career at Santos FC at the age of 15.

The following year, at only 16, he played for the Brazil national team and a year later, he took the World Cup by storm as a 17-year-old in the 1958 tournament. He was the youngest player at that time to have played at a soccer World Cup tournament.

To date, his record of winning the World Cup three times has never been broken, and not likely to be broken any time soon.

His impressive career, which spanned over 20 years, saw him score more than 700 goals in 831 games. But Santos claims that he scored more than 1 000 goals.

According to the Independent of UK, Pele led his only major Brazilian club, Santos, to six Campeonato Brasileiro Série A titles, two Copa Libertadores crowns, two Intercontinental Cups and one Intercontinental Supercup.

He then moved to the US to play for New York Cosmos and helped them win the North American Soccer League (NASL) in 1977, and was named in the NASL all-star team on three occasions during his stay.

In the US, Pele played with or against South African icons such as Jomo Sono, Kaizer Motaung and Walter Rautmann.

England legend Gary Lineker sent his condolences on Twitter: “The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to.”

England World Cup winner Sir Geoff Hurst said: “I have so many memories of Pele, without doubt the best footballer I ever played against (with Bobby Moore being the best footballer I ever played alongside). For me Pele remains the greatest of all time and I was proud to be on the the pitch with him. RIP Pele and thank you.”
More tributes for the fallen legend have started pouring in: 

 

