Broadcaster blasts news boss Phathiswa Magopeni

Johannesburg – The SABC board, led by Bongumusa Makhathini, has allegedly decided to charge its group executive for news, Phathiswa Magopeni, for defying the broadcaster’s resolution to implement retrenchments.

This comes after Magopeni, during an internal meeting with news staff, informed them after a heated discussion that she was abandoning retrenchments in the news division.

The meeting took place just days after more than 50 news staff members were served with retrenchment notices.

But Sunday World can now reveal that Magopeni’s head is on the chopping block as management and the board were not impressed with her statement, especially her assuring news staff members that their jobs were safe, leaving most staff members confused.

Following Magopeni’s statements, the SABC was forced to issue an internal communication informing staff that they should disregard what was said by Magopeni, emphasising that letters of retrenchments remained intact and active Sunday World can reveal that Magopeni was immediately called into a meeting by the chief operations officer and the CEO, where she was chastised and informed that there would be consequences for her actions.

The SABC board, according to some board members, has also taken a decision to charge Magopeni. It resolved to kickstart the process once the stand-off between the unions and the public broadcaster over retrenchments has been resolved.

Among the charges Magopeni may face, according to the board members, was defying a board decision, showing weak leadership for allowing employees to bully her and failing to manage her team effectively.

SABC spokesperson Mmoni Seapolelo said: “In regard to your enquiry regarding the Group Executive: news and current affairs, it must be noted that employee matters are internal to the SABC and the matter is being handled accordingly.”

The board and management have been under pressure from the Broadcasting, Electronic, Media & Allied Workers Union to take action against Magopeni for spreading unreliable information, which was later denounced by the public broadcaster.

Michael Markovitz, Media and Technology and Hospitality SABC Board director has since reacted to this article via Twitter.

He says that the board never had any discussions about charging Magopeni.

View his tweet below:

"#SABCBoard..never had any discussions about 'charging' @PhathiswaPM. Allegation is completely false & no such discussion took place. @SundayWorldZA completely invented a Board discussion..Board cannot involve itself in ops matters or editorial affairs..Claims are baseless"👇 pic.twitter.com/4zyCLwOUlo — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) December 7, 2020

*This is a developing story and Sunday World will publish an update.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni