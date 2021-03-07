Bucs challenge for league honours after emphatic victory over Chilli Boys

Johannesburg – A 3-0 victory for Orlando Pirates catapulted the Soweto giants to second place on the DStv Premiership log following their first half stella performance against a mistake prone Chippa United at 2010 World Cup venue, the Nelson Mandela Stadium yesterday.

SuperSport United now fall into third spot and a point behind Pirates after being leap frogged while Pirates lurk behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a point, however Downs’s advantage is having four games in hand because of inaction in the league while fulfilling their CAF Champions League commitments.

Bucs took the lead through the in-form Deon Hotto after the Namibian forward effortlessly dribbled past Chippa keeper Ayanda Mtshali then slotted the ball under his feet to score into an empty net with the goalminder nowhere in sight.

Hotto’s relentless surges into the Chilli Boy’s danger area from the first whistle in search of the opener finally paid off in the 39th minute of the first half.

The Ghosts’ second goal came a minute from the break when Fortune Makaringe’s attempt was mistakenly deflected by Chippa’s defender and Namibian international Riaan Hanamub. This was to the chagrin of the home side’s keeper Mtshali, who was caught off guard as he watched the ball go past him.

The goal was not credited to Makaringe but Hanamub’s name went into the scorers’ sheet following his an own goal blunder.

To their credit Chippa defended well and created chances of their own in the first and second halves but found Pirates keeper Richard Ofori standing his ground.

Pirates cemented their victory with a third goal when Ben Motshwari was set up by substitute Gabadinho Mhango and Paseka Mako to score a minute from full time.

While Chippa ran out of ideas on how to cancel out the deficit, Pirates were more casual in the second stanza probably thinking of their next big assignment, taking on Algerian giants ES Setif at the Accra Sports Stadium in Ghana on Wednesday night, kick off is at 9pm.

In CAF Champions League Kaizer Chiefs are on course to make history and qualify for the knockout stages of the elite African inter-club competition after beating Petro de Luanda of Angola 2-0 at FNB Stadium last night. Erick Mathoho opened the account for Amakhosi in the 30th minute and Happy Mashiane sealed the victory 11 minutes from full time.

Goals by Peter Shalulile and Lyle Lakay against TP Mazembe eased the passage for Mamelodi Sundowns for a place in the knock-out stages of the Champions League after a 2-1 win. The home side replied through substitute Tresor Mputu at home in Lubumbashi in the DRC yesterday.

