Bucs steal point from The Citizens

Johannesburg – Orlando Pirates’ visit to the Fairest Cape disappointingly ended in a 2-2 draw as they shared the spoils with hosts Cape Town City in a no-holds barred but entertaining DStv Premiership match at the Danie Craven Stadium yesterday.

Pirates unbeaten run remains intact and while there was never a dull moment in this encounter that had fans watching at home on the edge of their seats, The Citizens were lucky to escape with a point at home.

As early as the seventh minute after referee Phillip Thinyani got the proceedings underway, Mduduzi Mdantsane released a curling shot that had Bucs keeper Richards Ofori watching in bemusement as the ball landed at the back of the net.

But it was not long before the visitors replied through Vincent Pule, who levelled matters when he finished off a rebound, parried into play by City keeper Peter Leeuwenburgh after a failed attempt at goal by Deon Hotto.

City regained their lead when Abbubaker Mobara unleashed a long range shot past Ofori following an assist from Bradley Ralani after the half hour mark.

The relentless Buccaneers pile on the pressure towards the end of the first stanza, continuing from where they left off after the restart as they searched for their second equaliser.

Zakhele Lepasa, Wayne Jooste and Ntsikelelo Nyauza all failed to convert but credit should also go to Leeuwenburgh for standing his ground in City’s last line of defence.

Pirates dominated and were more in attack mode as the hardworking Pule was duly rewarded when he got his brace after being teed off by Hotto for the second time a few minutes after the hour mark.

After this tie, coach Johannes Olde Riekerink’s charges have won two, drew three and lost one match in the current PSL campaign while Josef Zinnbauer’s boys have not lost, winning two and drawing four.

Bucs came off the back of another draw, 1-1 with Baroka in their previous game, while City were undefeated in their last two encounters, drawing 1-1 with AmaZulu last week.

The Citizens players Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies have gone past 100th caps with the Cape side and the milestone was celebrated during their meeting with Usuthu.

The two sides last met in the MTN8 quarterfinals when the Buccaneers beat City 1-0 via a Terrence Dzvukamanja first half goal.

Bucs next mission is the MTN8 cup final meeting with Bloemfontein Celtic where the Wafa Wafa trophy is at stake at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, kick off is at 6pm.

Other DStv Premiership result

Golden Arrows 1, Swallows 1.

Sunday World

Author



Xolile Mtshazo