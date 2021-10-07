Bujy Bikwa out on R2000 bail after assaulting Boity Thulo

Johannesburg- Former Metro Fm DJ Bujy Bikwa has been recently released on R2000 bail after he assaulted Media personality and rapper Boity Thulo.

Bujy appeared at the Midrand Magistrates court after he has spent the entire weekend behind bars after he physically assaulted Boity in an incident that occurred last week.

Bikwa is charged with assault, intent to cause grievous bodily harm after he allegedly attacked rapper Boity Thulo at a hotel in Waterfall, Midrand, on Thursday evening.

The former Metro Fm DJ was denied bail on Friday and his case was postponed to Wednesday, which lead to him being released with R2000 bail.

Bujy’s conditions for his bail are that he should keep his distance from Boity and not try to contact any of the witnesses who were there when the incident occurred in Midrand.

Boity was however not in court during the bail hearing, but Bujy’s friends and his brother waited outside court as proceedings continued inside.

The matter has been postponed to November 29 for further investigations.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Mbalenhle Zuma