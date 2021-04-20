Bullying, violence a societal challenge

Johannesburg – The tragic death of Lufuno Mavhunga, a pupil who was bullied at a Limpopo high school this week, has once again brought to the fore the issue of bullying at South African schools.

Department of Education spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said bullying is a societal problem.

“First and foremost, parents must teach their children about it. Schools will reinforce values already taught at home. “Remember, some of the bullying happens over the weekend and outside school, and then it continues in school. So, it’s important that society plays its part,” said Mhlanga.

Another province that has had to grapple with instances of bullying is Gauteng.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi reported several more acts of violence by pupils, whose videos also went viral on social media.

In one incident on Thursday, a grade 11 boy from Anchor Comprehensive allegedly stabbed a grade 12 boy from Emadwaleni Secondary School in Orlando West. Lesufi said the reasons for the violent acts are still unknown and a case has been opened with the police.

“The Gauteng education department is sending psycho- social support to the school to assist all those affected by the stabbing incident. The grade 11 learner has been suspended with immediate effect pending a disciplinary process in due course,” he said. There were also videos of two grade 10 girls engaging in violent conduct in what appears to be school toilets at Dinwiddie High School in Germiston. The department said this incident seems to have happened on Monday.

“One learner was placed on precautionary suspension as per the school’s code of conduct and the parents of both learners were duly appraised. The learner will face a disciplinary hearing by the school governing body on April 20,” said Lesufi, adding that other pupil will receive psycho-social support.

The MEC said the school has initiated measures to curb similar incidents in the future.

This includes undertaking an advocacy campaign to educate pupils on bullying, assault and related offences.

In another video, a group of pupils at Letsibogo Secondary School in Meadowlands were captured seemingly attacking another pupil. On Monday, it is alleged that two grade 12 pupils clashed after classes outside the school premises.

Teachers intervened and parents were called to the school the next day.

One pupil was suspended. “I need to make it abundantly clear that our schools can never be sites of violent conduct, assault or bullying. We call on parents to also play their role and talk to their children about violence, as this is a societal challenge,” said Lesufi.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on basic education, Bongiwe Mbinqo-Gigaba, said all the pupils should be made aware of anti-bullying policies and the consequences for not adhering to them.

“Policies should be enforced. If there are still schools operating without a code of conduct or an anti-bullying policy, they should urgently address this,” said Mbingo-Gigaba.

“I would further urge education authorities across the country to ensure that those involved in bullying are made to face the consequences of their actions. “I want to urge parents and caregivers to also take up this responsibility and make learners aware of bullying.”

