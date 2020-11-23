Three warrants of arrest issued against Prophet Bushiri for rape

The National Prosecuting Authority has issued three warrants of arrest against Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shephered Bushiri for rape.

The Prophet and his wife Mary fled the country last week in violation of their bail conditions claiming that their lives were in danger to avoid facing fraud, money laundering and theft charges at the Pretoria Magistrate court.

The couple are now at their home country, Malawi, where they were also arrested but later released to answer to the same charges.

As if there was no enough drama, the NPA has now issued three more warrants against Bushiri stating that he had raped three ladies who were members of his church congregation.

The cases were opened at various police stations across the country, including Pretoria, which houses the Bushiri’s headqaurters.

Author



Aubrey Mothombeni