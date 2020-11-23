E-edition
Subscribe
E-edition
Subscribe
Breaking News

Three warrants of arrest issued against Prophet Bushiri for rape

By Aubrey Mothombeni

The National Prosecuting Authority has issued three warrants of arrest against Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Prophet Shephered Bushiri for rape.

The Prophet and his wife Mary fled the country last week in violation of their bail conditions claiming that their lives were in danger to avoid facing fraud, money laundering and theft charges at the Pretoria Magistrate court.

The couple are now at their home country, Malawi, where they were also arrested but later released to answer to the same charges.


As if there was no enough drama, the NPA has now issued three more warrants against Bushiri stating that he had raped three ladies who were members of his church congregation.

The cases were opened at various police stations across the country, including Pretoria, which houses the Bushiri’s headqaurters.

Author


Similar stories

Business

Media Company sues Mamodupi Mohlala and EAAB for R1.2 million

The Estate Agency Affairs Board of South Africa (EAAB’s) CEO Mamodupi Mohlala, who is also on the SABC board, faces a R1.2 million lawsuit...
Read more
Education

Trailblazer Chauke-Malinga to head plastic surgery department

Professor Nkhensani Chauke-Malinga has broken new ground for women in SA academia. This after the University of Pretoria appointed her as the first female in...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Sponsored Content

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.